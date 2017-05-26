Tata Chemicals Q4 net profit up 32% at Rs 343 cr
Total income declined to Rs 3,079.47 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal from Rs 3,618.14 crore in the year-ago period.
Tata Chemicals today reported a 31.82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 343.02 crore in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 fiscal even as income remained down.
Its net profit stood at Rs 260.21 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.
However, expenses remained lower at Rs 2,733.96 crore as compared to Rs 3,310.56 crore in the said period.
For the FY 2016-17, net profit rose to Rs 1,234.10 crore from Rs 1,001.11 crore in the previous fiscal.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per ordinary share of Rs 10 each for the 2016-17 fiscal, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on and from August 11, 2017.Tata Chemicals, a Tata group company, is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals, salt and fertilisers. It also sells pulses and spices under Tata Sampann brand. The firm is also into water purifier business.