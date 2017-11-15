App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 13, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Chemicals Q2 net profit up 52% at Rs 273 cr

Tata Chemicals' income from operations fell marginally by 0.7 per cent to Rs 3,462 crore in the second quarter of 2017- 18, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Chemicals today reported 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 273 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit was Rs 180 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal, 2016-17.

Tata Chemicals' income from operations fell marginally by 0.7 per cent to Rs 3,462 crore in the second quarter of 2017- 18, the company said in a statement.

"Consequent to implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017, net income from operations is net off GST," it added.

related news

The outstanding subsidy receivable stood at Rs 1,228 crore at the end of second quarter.

The company's consolidated net debt on September 30 was Rs 4,459 crore against Rs 5,573 crore on March 31, 2017.

Tata Chemicals Managing Director R Mukundan said, "The quarter under review saw a steady performance from the Indian as well as global chemicals business, registering improved profitability owing to cost and operational efficiencies."

In the consumer business, he said that Tata Salt remains the market leader while in the farm business, Rallis India and Metahelix continue to register a sound performance in the crop protection business.

"The company is pleased to have found a suitable partner to further build the phosphatic fertilizer business, this being in line with our earlier announcement on the sale of the urea business to exit the fertilizer business," Mukundan said.

Tata Chemicals' board has recently approved sale of its Haldia fertiliser unit in West Bengal to IRC Agrochemicals, a subsidiary of Netherland-based Indorama Holdings BV, for Rs 375 crore.

The company would focus on the specialty chemicals and consumer food business as its key areas of growth, while maintaining leadership in the inorganic chemicals business, he added.

Tata Chemicals said its chemicals business in India continues healthy performance due to stringent cost control and operational efficiency. Tighter marketing spends in the spices and pulses business offset lower sales volumes.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Tata Chemicals

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.