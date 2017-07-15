Taj GVK Hotels Q1 PAT seen up 49.3% to Rs 0.9 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Hotels sector. The brokerage house expects Taj GVK Hotels to report net profit at 0.9 crore up 49.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 62.2 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 4.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 13.2 crore.

