HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 15, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taj GVK Hotels Q1 PAT seen up 49.3% to Rs 0.9 cr: ICICI

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 62.2 crore, according to ICICI. Taj GVK Hotels to report net profit at 0.9 crore up 49.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 62.2 crore, according to ICICI. Taj GVK Hotels to report net profit at 0.9 crore up 49.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 62.2 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 4.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 13.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates #ICICI Direct #Taj GVK Hotels

