Syngene Q4 net profit flat at Rs 78 crore, performance hit by fire at a facility in December

Moneycontrol News

Syngene International, the contract research services arm of Biocon, Thursday reported a flat fourth quarter net profit as a fallout of a fire at its facility in December.

Profit declined to Rs 78 crore from Rs 79 crore a year earlier while revenue dropped 6 percent to Rs.315 crore from Rs.334 crore. Net profit for the full year rose 19 percent to Rs 287 crore, while revenue grew 14 percent to 1272 crore.

"As expected our 4Q performance was dampened by the impact of the facility fire in Dec 2016," said Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hunt.

"We made good progress through the year on our strategic priorities; including continued strong growth within our Discovery Biology group, the successful integration of our bioinformatics acquisition as well as the expansion of our strategic collaboration with Amgen," Hunt said.

Biocon said most of the ongoing projects impacted due to the fire have been relocated to other facilities within the campus and are back on track without any significant delays. Rebuilding of the S2 facility will commence after obtaining the necessary approvals and the facility should be operational within the next 12 months.

During the last quarter the company partnered with Herbalife to set up a dedicated nutrition R&D Center. This is its fifth dedicated R&D Center and Herbalife’s first R&D Center in India.

“The facility will help Herbalife Nutrition develop and formulate world-class nutrition products for Indian consumers and will be staffed by a small group of Syngene scientists,” the company said.

The company has also commissioned a cGMP manufacturing plant at its new formulation facility in Bengaluru. Spread across 17000 sq ft area the plant has the capability to manufacture a range of solid oral dosage forms including tablets, pellets, capsules, granules, powders and NDDS (Novel Drug Delivery Systems). The new facility also has a formulation development center covering 6000 sq ft.

The USFDA audited its clinical development facility without any Form 483s. This is Syngene’s sixth successful USFDA audit in the last three years.

The company also signed an agreement with a Canadian biotechnology company for development and manufacturing (for clinical studies) of five novel antibodies.

In a release to the exchanges, the company informed that Non-Executive Director and Former CEO Peter Bains will step down from the board on April 27. Bains has been associated with Syngene since 2010 and was instrumental in driving its growth and a successful IPO.

Bains will be replaced by the current CEO Jonathan Hunt as an additional Director on the board. Hunt will be the Whole-Time Director for a period of five years effective from the same date, subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming AGM.

Shares of Syngene dropped 0.42 percent to close at Rs.535.15 on the BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.34 percent to end at 30,029.74 points.