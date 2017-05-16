Symphony Q4 net profit at Rs 47 crore

Ahmedabad-based firm Symphony today reported a marginal increase in standalone net profit to Rs 46.69 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.53 crore during the same period last fiscal, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 199.12 crore, as against Rs 142.84 crore in the year-ago period, up 39.40 per cent.

For the entire fiscal, the company's profit was 19 per cent up at Rs 173.16 crore, compared to Rs 145.27 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Shares of Symphony were trading at Rs 1,454.70, down 2.35 per cent on BSE.