App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 16, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Symphony Q4 net profit at Rs 47 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.53 crore during the same period last fiscal, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

Symphony Q4 net profit at Rs 47 crore

Ahmedabad-based firm Symphony today reported a marginal increase in standalone net profit to Rs 46.69 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.53 crore during the same period last fiscal, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 199.12 crore, as against Rs 142.84 crore in the year-ago period, up 39.40 per cent.

For the entire fiscal, the company's profit was 19 per cent up at Rs 173.16 crore, compared to Rs 145.27 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Shares of Symphony were trading at Rs 1,454.70, down 2.35 per cent on BSE.

tags #earnings #Results #Symphony

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.