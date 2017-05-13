Suven Life Sciences Q4 net profit up 7.8% at Rs 40 cr

Drug firm Suven Life Sciences today reported 7.8 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 40.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.16 crore during the same period of last fiscal, Suven Life Sciences said in a BSE filing.

Net sales of the company rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 174.99 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 169.37 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 87.18 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 71.84 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Its net sales for the fiscal stood at Rs 539.16 crore as compared to Rs 500.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its board has declared and paid an interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY17.