Suven Life Sciences Q4 net profit up 7.8% at Rs 40 cr
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.16 crore during the same period of last fiscal, Suven Life Sciences said in a BSE filing.
Drug firm Suven Life Sciences today reported 7.8 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 40.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.
Net sales of the company rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 174.99 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 169.37 crore in the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 87.18 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 71.84 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.
Its net sales for the fiscal stood at Rs 539.16 crore as compared to Rs 500.28 crore in the year-ago period.The company said its board has declared and paid an interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY17.