App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 30, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sunteck Realty Q4 net profit jumps over 7-fold at Rs 29 cr

Total income rose to Rs 130.34 crore for the quarter under review, from Rs 77.58 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Sunteck Realty Q4 net profit jumps over 7-fold at Rs 29 cr

Sunteck Realty has posted an over seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 28.97 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3.69 crore in the year- ago period, the company said in a statement.

Total income rose to Rs 130.34 crore for the quarter under review, from Rs 77.58 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

During the full 2016-17 fiscal, the company's net profit rose sharply to Rs 216.14 crore from Rs 27.32 crore in the previous year.

Total income went up to Rs 960.36 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 261.25 crore in the previous year.

"At Sunteck, FY17 has been a very strong year for the company both operationally and financially," Sunteck Realty CMD Kamal Khetan said.

Mumbai-based Sunteck has a development portfolio of about 23 million square feet spread across 25 projects and 4 rented assets.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Sunteck Realty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.