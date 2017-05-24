Sundram Fasteners reports standalone Q4 net-profit at Rs 87.66 Cr

Sundram Fasteners Limited, part of the USD six billion TVS Group, has recorded standalone profits up to Rs 87.66 crore for the fourth quarter, ending on March 31.

The Chennai-based company had registered standalone net profits at Rs 87.20 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

"The profit performance in the fourth quarter (ending March 31, 2017) is not comparable with the previous year, since the net profits for the fourth quarter of 2015-16 was considered as a write-back of tax provision to the extent of Rs 37.17 crore during the application of Minimum Alternate Tax," a company statement said.

For this year, ending on March 31, the standalone net profits surged to Rs 315.48 crore from the Rs 213.99 crore registered last year.

"The year under review, witnessed achievement of significant milestones with net profits crossing the Rs 300 crore mark, the highest since inception of the company," it said.

The total income from operations for the January-March 31, 2017 quarter went up to Rs 831.56 crore from Rs 768.46 crore registered during the same time last year.

The total income from operations for the year grew to Rs 3,173.11 crore from the Rs 2,843.99 crore registered last year.

On the exports front, the company said sales for the year ending March 31, 2017 was at Rs 1,044.11 crore as against Rs 908.12 crore registered last year.

The earnings per share surged to Rs 15.01 and export sales crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark during the year ending March 31, 2017.

The Earnings Before Interest and depreciation for the current year was at Rs 560.43 crore as compared to Rs 418.91 crore registered last year.

The company paid an interim dividend of Rs 1.70 per share. The Board at its meeting today recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.80 per share (on a paid up value of Rs one per share).

The total dividend proposed during the year aggregates to Rs 4.50 per share amounting to Rs 94.48 crore, it said.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 377 a piece, which was down by 0.96 percent over yesterday's closing rate at the Bombay Stock Exchange.