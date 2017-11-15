Sun Pharma Q2 profit seen down 64% to Rs 802 cr lower revenue, operating income

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' second quarter profit is expected to fall sharply by 64 percent year-on-year to Rs 802 crore due to lower revenue as well as operating income.

Revenue during the quarter is seen declining 17 percent to Rs 6,861 crore compared with Rs 8,265 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is likely to fall 57 percent to Rs 1,357.4 crore and margin may shrink 1830 basis points to 20 percent YoY.

In Q2FY17, numbers included other operating income of Rs 501 crore (against Rs 15 crore YoY) aided by milestone payment due to Tildrakizumab licensing (studied for psoriasis) to Almiral, Spain for European market.

In Q1FY18, company reported an over Rs 400 crore loss due to one time hit of Rs 950 crore on anti-trust litigation settlement on drug generic Modafinil.

Taro Pharma, which contributes 16 percent to total sales and over 30 percent of total EBITDA, reported a 57.6 percent fall year-on-year in profit at USD 52.4 million for July-September quarter. Revenue slipped 25.7 percent YoY to USD 169.9 million and operating income was down 37.3 percent to USD 88.7 million while margin contracted to 52.3 percent from 61.9 percent YoY.