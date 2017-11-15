App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 14, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sun Pharma Q2 profit seen down 64% to Rs 802 cr lower revenue, operating income

Revenue during the quarter is seen declining 17 percent to Rs 6,861 crore compared with Rs 8,265 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' second quarter profit is expected to fall sharply by 64 percent year-on-year to Rs 802 crore due to lower revenue as well as operating income.

Revenue during the quarter is seen declining 17 percent to Rs 6,861 crore compared with Rs 8,265 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is likely to fall 57 percent to Rs 1,357.4 crore and margin may shrink 1830 basis points to 20 percent YoY.

In Q2FY17, numbers included other operating income of Rs 501 crore (against Rs 15 crore YoY) aided by milestone payment due to Tildrakizumab licensing (studied for psoriasis) to Almiral, Spain for European market.

In Q1FY18, company reported an over Rs 400 crore loss due to one time hit of Rs 950 crore on anti-trust litigation settlement on drug generic Modafinil.

Taro Pharma, which contributes 16 percent to total sales and over 30 percent of total EBITDA, reported a 57.6 percent fall year-on-year in profit at USD 52.4 million for July-September quarter. Revenue slipped 25.7 percent YoY to USD 169.9 million and operating income was down 37.3 percent to USD 88.7 million while margin contracted to 52.3 percent from 61.9 percent YoY.

tags #Result Poll

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.