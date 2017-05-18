App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 18, 2017 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Shasun Q4 profit soars multi-fold to Rs 131.90 cr

Drug firm Strides Shasun today reported multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.90 crore for the January-March quarter on account of lower expenses.

Strides Shasun Q4 profit soars multi-fold to Rs 131.90 cr

Drug firm Strides Shasun today reported multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.90 crore for the January-March quarter on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 4.43 crore during the same period of last fiscal mainly due to a Rs 19.08-crore loss from discontinued operations and higher expenses of about Rs 76 crore.

Total revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 961.46 crore as against Rs 952.16 crore in the January-March quarter of last fiscal, Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on the results, Strides Shasun Group CEO Shashank Sinha said: "Key products continue to gain market share driving growth in the base business. New product filing momentum picked up as we nearly doubled R&D investments.

For the fiscal ended March 31, the company reported a net profit of Rs 250.11 crore against Rs 118.14 crore in 2015-16 fiscal.

Total revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 3,652 crore as against Rs 2,954.29 crore in the previous fiscal.

On the outlook, Sinha said: "A strong pipeline, compliant manufacturing base and growing market presence are the pillars of our future growth". The company announced a dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for FY2016-17.

tags #Business #earnings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.