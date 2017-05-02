App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 02, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Steps taken by UP govt will aid plant load factor: JSW Energy

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sagar, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Energy spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

Sanjay Sagar
Sanjay Sagar
Joint MD & CEO | JSW Energy

JSW Energy has posted a weak quarter, worse than expected. It is a topdown miss, 30 percent lower on the topline, margins have slipped and an over 90 percent crack on the bottomline.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Sagar, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Energy spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

He said that lack of demand hurt earnings in Q4. However, Q4 is the weakest quarter for hydro plants, he added.

See a slight glimmer of hope with plant load factor (PLF) inching higher, said Sagar.

However, steps taken by Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will aid plant load factor, he added.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

