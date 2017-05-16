Stellar operating performance helps Tata Steel narrow consolidated net loss to Rs 1,168 cr

Moneycontrol News

Steel major Tata Steel reported stellar set of numbers for the fourth quarter on a standalone basis, which was largely boosted by an outperformance by operating profits.

The Tata Group firm narrowed its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 1,168 crore against a loss of Rs 3,042 crore posted during the same period last year. An exceptional loss of Rs 4,068.6 crore was posted by the firm.

Tata Steel reported consolidated revenues of Rs 35,304.9 crore, up over 30 percent against Rs 27,071 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in higher at Rs 7,025.2 crore versus Rs 2,245.8 crore year on year, while margin came at 20.7 percent against 8.7 percent.

However, the strong performance was visible in its standalone performance, which explains the narrowing losses on a consolidated basis too. The company’s standalone net profit was more than double than its year ago period at Rs 1,415 crore against Rs 520 crore year on year.

Revenues were up 45.8 percent at Rs 17,113 crore against Rs 11,736 crore year on year. Its standalone EBITDA was up a whopping 97.6 percent at Rs 4,360.9 crore against Rs 2,206.7crore, while margins came at 27.9 percent against 20.8. Its Europe operations’ EBITDA came in at Rs 1,972 crore.

The company’s net debt stood at Rs 83,014 crore as of March 31. It also recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per Equity (Ordinary) share of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.