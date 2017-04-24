SRF Q4 PAT seen up 2.4% to Rs 110 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Chemicals & Fertilisers sector. The brokerage house expects SRF to report net profit at 110 crore up 2.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to be flat Q-o-Q (up 1.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1130 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 0.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 230 crore.

