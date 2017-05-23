App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 23, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

SRF Q4 net profit up 16% at Rs 129 cr

The consolidated gross sales of the company grew by 19.7 per cent at Rs 1,416 crore, SRF said in a statement.

SRF Q4 net profit up 16% at Rs 129 cr

Chemical firm SRF Ltd today reported 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 129 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated gross sales of the company grew by 19.7 per cent at Rs 1,416 crore, SRF said in a statement.

During the last fiscal, the company posted a 19.8 per cent increase in profit to Rs 515 crore from Rs 430 crore in FY16.

The consolidated gross sales grew by 4.9 per cent to Rs 5,137 crore in last fiscal from Rs 4,898 crore in FY16.

"In spite of a very challenging environment, we have performed well. The benefits of being a diversified entity have come through as seen by the performance of our technical textiles business. While our long term strategy remains intact, we see challenges in the year ahead with agrochemicals remaining weak," SRF Ltd Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said.

tags #BSE #earnings #net profit #Results #SRF

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.