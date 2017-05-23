SRF Q4 net profit up 16% at Rs 129 cr

Chemical firm SRF Ltd today reported 16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 129 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated gross sales of the company grew by 19.7 per cent at Rs 1,416 crore, SRF said in a statement.

During the last fiscal, the company posted a 19.8 per cent increase in profit to Rs 515 crore from Rs 430 crore in FY16.

The consolidated gross sales grew by 4.9 per cent to Rs 5,137 crore in last fiscal from Rs 4,898 crore in FY16.

"In spite of a very challenging environment, we have performed well. The benefits of being a diversified entity have come through as seen by the performance of our technical textiles business. While our long term strategy remains intact, we see challenges in the year ahead with agrochemicals remaining weak," SRF Ltd Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said.