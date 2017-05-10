App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 10, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Srei Infrastructure Finance standalone Q4 net up 43% to Rs 20.7cr

Income from operations was lower at Rs 446.40 crore during the quarter against Rs 456.67 crore in the previous same period operational income, the company said.

Srei Infrastructure Finance standalone Q4 net up 43% to Rs 20.7cr

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited today reported a sharp rise in standalone net profit of Rs 20.72 crore for the Q4 period ending March 31, 17' on the back of lower finance cost, up by 43 per cent over the corresponding quarter profit of Rs 14.46 crore.

Income from operations was lower at Rs 446.40 crore during the quarter against Rs 456.67 crore in the previous same period operational income, the company said.

The finance cost during the quarter was Rs 369.6 crore, down from Rs 403 crore in the corresponding period.

The bad debt provision/ write-off during the quarter under review was up at Rs 200 crore against Rs 5 crore in the comparable period.

Meanwhile, on consolidated basis Srei net was up at Rs 62.71 crore in the March 17' quarter compared to Rs 20.54 crore net in the same period last year.

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 37,683 crore at the end of March as compared to Rs 36,735 crore in FY16', the company said.

"FY17 has been a year of growth in business, profit and all other parameters. We have been resilient to the uncertain macro-economic environment," Srei chairman Hemant Kanoria said.

tags #Results #SREI Infrastructure Finance

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.