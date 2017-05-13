App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 13, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Indian Bank Q4 profit seen up 37% at Rs 100 cr, loan growth may be in double digits

Net interest income during the quarter is likely to increase 20.3 percent to Rs 450.3 crore

Private sector lender South Indian Bank is expected to report standalone profit at Rs 100.3 crore for January-March quarter, a growth of 37.4 percent over Rs 73 crore reported in same quarter last year.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, net interest income during the quarter is likely to increase 20.3 percent to Rs 450.3 crore compared with Rs 374.3 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Key things to watch out for would be net interest margin, slippages and loan growth.

Analysts say if net interest margin for the quarter comes above 2.6 percent (against 2.72 percent in Q3FY17), slippages below Rs 150 crore (Rs 196 crore), gross non-performing assets below 4.25 percent (3.98 percent) and loan growth in double digits then that will be considered positive by the Street.

The stock has rallied 30 percent in last one and a half month.

