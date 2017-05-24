Somany Ceramics Q4 net profit dips at 4% to Rs 25 crore

Tile maker Somany Ceramics today reported a 4.06 percent decline in its net-profit at Rs 25 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.06 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Somany Ceramics said in a BSE filing.

The total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 519.90 crore as against Rs 483.46 crore in the year ago period.

Somany Ceramics Managing Director Abhishek Somany said: "Our continued efforts in investing in brand and marketing initiatives besides focusing on improving product mix has led to a good performance this quarter."

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 86.09 crore as compared to Rs 61.06 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

The shares of Somany Ceramics closed up 1.75 percent down, at Rs 729.90 apiece on the BSE.