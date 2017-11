Solar Industries India today reported a 24 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 45.74 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.93 crore during the same period previous fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 408.40 crore in compared to Rs 313.36 cr in Q2 FY17, Solar Industries India said in a statement.

Commenting on the results, Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO, Solar Industries India Ltd said the same was due to the Indian government's strong emphasis on creating world class infrastructure, housing for all and improved sentiments in the overseas market.