Sobha Limited Q4 PAT may dip 9.1% to Rs 40 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Sobha Limited to report net profit at 40 crore down 9.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 8.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 500 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2 percent Q-o-Q (down 14.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 100 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.