HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 24, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens Q4 net profit plunges 75% to Rs 624 cr

The company, which follows October to September financial cycle, had reported net profit of Rs 2,489.62 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Siemens today reported a sharp 74.94 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 623.77 crore for the fourth quarter to September on account of lower exceptional income.

The company, which follows October to September financial cycle, had reported net profit of Rs 2,489.62 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Its total income fell 2.54 per cent to Rs 3,204.8 crore, from Rs 3,288.46 crore earlier, Siemens said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, Siemens reported an exceptional income of Rs 560.3 crore following the sale of a property in Worli in Mumbai. In the September quarter of 2016, Siemens had reported an exceptional income of Rs 2,992.32 crore.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 7 per share for the year to September 2017.

The stock was trading 0.25 per cent up at Rs 1,193 on the BSE today.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Siemens

