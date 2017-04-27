Shriram Transport Finance Q4 profit may surge 94% to Rs 279 cr but NII seen down 2%

Non-banking finance company Shriram Transport Finance is expected to report robust growth in fourth quarter bottomline due to low base in year-ago period.

Profit during the quarter is seen rising 93.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 279 crore but net interest income may fall 2.1 percent to Rs 1,412.8 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for:

Analysts say if net interest margin comes above 7.2 percent and gross non-performing assets falls below 6.75 percent (6.58 percent in Q3) then that will be considered positive by the Street.

Asset under management growth is expected to moderate towards mid-teens. Management commentary with respect to freight market pick up will be keenly watched.