Shriram City Union Q4 profit seen up 13% to Rs 193 cr, NII may jump 15%

Shriram City Union Finance's fourth quarter profit is seen rising 13.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 193 crore and net interest income may grow 15.2 percent to Rs 745.9 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for would be disbursement growth, asset under management and asset quality.

Disbursement growth may be impacted due to demonetisation (which was at 7.6 percent in Q3 QoQ). If gross non-performing assets fall below 5 percent (against 4.49 percent in Q3) then that would be considered positive.