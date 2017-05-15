Shree Cement Q4 profit seen up 21% at Rs 270 cr; volume growth may be 10%

Shree Cement's fourth quarter profit is expected to increase 21 percent to Rs 270 crore compared with Rs 223 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 13 percent to Rs 2,280 crore compared with Rs 2,017 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal, driven by volume growth.

Analysts expect cement volume growth at 10 percent due to ramp up of capacity in the east. They expect cement EBITDA per tonne to grow 19 percent to Rs 918 per tonne, led by higher realisation and operating leverage benefit.

Operating profit is likely to increase 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 547 crore but margin may shrink 100 basis points to 24 percent due to power operations.

Shree Cement uses 100 percent pet coke in its power plants. Higher pet coke prices and lower power demand may hit power operations, analysts feel.

Key issues to watch out for would be volume & pricing recovery for north India, update on scale-up of recently commissioned units in east and new expansion plans.