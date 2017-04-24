Shree Cement Q4 PAT seen up 53.9% to Rs 360 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at 360 crore up 53.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 15.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2340 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 15.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 590 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.