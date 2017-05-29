Shipping Corporation posts Rs 92 crore profit in Q4

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) posted a standalone profit of Rs 92.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017, a sharp fall of 59 percent from the year-ago period.

The largest domestic ship liner had recorded a net profit of Rs 224.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 948.36 crore from Rs 985.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Its total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 868.03 crore from Rs 778.56 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal.