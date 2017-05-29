App
May 29, 2017 07:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shipping Corporation posts Rs 92 crore profit in Q4

Total income fell to Rs 948.36 crore from Rs 985.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.



The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) posted a standalone profit of Rs 92.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017, a sharp fall of 59 percent from the year-ago period.

The largest domestic ship liner had recorded a net profit of Rs 224.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 948.36 crore from Rs 985.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Its total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 868.03 crore from Rs 778.56 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal.

