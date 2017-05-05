App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 05, 2017 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanofi India Q1 net profit dips 27% at Rs 60 cr

Drug firm Sanofi India today reported a 27.36 percent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 60 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on account of price reduction of drugs in the country and lower exports.

Sanofi India Q1 net profit dips 27% at Rs 60 cr

Drug firm Sanofi India today reported a 27.36 percent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 60 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on account of price reduction of drugs in the country and lower exports.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82.6 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total revenue from operations also declined to Rs 552.9 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 556.5 crore in 2015-16.

The company follows January-December financial year.

"Lower export volumes and rupee appreciation versus euro had an adverse impact on sales and profitability for the quarter ended March 31, 2017," Sanofi India said.

The profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal has also been impacted due to price reduction following the fixation of the ceiling prices under Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO) 2013, it added.

Shares of Sanofi India closed 1.23 percent down at Rs 4,180.75 on BSE.

tags #Results #Sanofi India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.