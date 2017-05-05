Rural markets seeing recovery; volume growth to improve in FY18: Emami

Emami posted a weak set of fourth quarter earnings as consolidated revenue de-grew and international business disappointed with a decline in revenue.

Throwing more light on the quarter’s performance and the outlook going forward NH Bhansali, CEO, Finance, Strategy & Business Development and CFO, Emami Group said the de-growth in international business was by more than 30% because of corrected inventories and lower demand in countries like Russia and Middle-East.

The company reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.The Company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.11 crore during the same period of last fiscal, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

The net sales stood at Rs 577.58 crore during the quarter under review, down 4.14 per cent as compared to Rs 602.53 crore in the last fiscal.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said the volume growth for domestic was around 3.1 percent for the quarter and expects good monsoon and GST rollout to aid growth going forward. The volume growth for FY18 would improve, he added.

He is also not too worried about competition from Patanjali impacting them, infact, he thinks it will help grow the overall industry. The increased competition will be good for customers and would benefit all, he added.

According to him, rural market is showing signs of green shoots but said the trade channel distributions were not yet back to the pre-demonetisation levels.

The company has increased market share across the board, said Bhansali.