RIL net profit beats estimates; 10 key takeaways from Q4 results

Reliance Industries' results for the quarter ended March 31, which were announced post market hours on Monday, were largely ahead of most analysts’ expectations.

RIL closed 1.06 percent higher on the NSE at 1,417. Most analysts expect shares to open with a positive bias once trading resumes on Tuesday.

Reacting to the results Deven Choksey, MD of KR Choksey Securities said that he sees RIL clocking Rs 1,800 levels in 6-12 months.

We have collated a list of top ten takeaways from Reliance Industries' Q4 results:

Net profit

The oil & gas major reported 12.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 8,046 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 7,167 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit rose 6.8 percent.

Total Revenues increased by 45.2 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 92,889 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 63,954 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Strong Refining & Petchem Margin

Strong refining and petrochemicals margin environment contributed to higher operating profits for the year. Gross refining margins recorded an eight-year-high of $ 11.0/bbl whereas petrochemicals EBIT margin were at a five-year high level of 14 percent.

Operating profit before other income and depreciation increased by 10.8 percent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 46,194 crore ($ 7.1 billion) from Rs 41,704 crore in the previous year.

"Refining and petrochemicals businesses achieved record levels of profitability, underpinned by our ability to access feedstock competitively from global markets, maintain high operating rates and place products in growth markets," Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said.

"With ongoing projects our portfolio will become significantly more robust and integrated, securing long-term profitable growth," he said.

Beat on GRMs

GRM for Q4 FY17 stood at USD 11.5 a barrel as against USD 10.8 a barrel in Q4 FY16 and CNBC-TV18 poll of USD 11/bbl. RIL's GRM outperformed Singapore complex margins by USD 5.1/bbl. RIL Jamnagar refineries processed 17.5 MMT in Q4 FY17, marginally lower Q-o-Q.

RIL’s GRM outperformed Singapore complex margins by USD 5.2/bbl. As at the end of the year, RIL-operated 1,221 petroleum retail outlets in the country.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per fully paid up Equity share of Rs 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17, aggregating Rs 3,916 crore ($ 604 million), including dividend distribution tax.

Petrochemical Business

Q4 FY17 revenue from the Petrochemicals segment increased by 26.4 percent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 26,478 crore (USD 4.1 billion), primarily due to increase in prices across all products, this was partially offset by lower volumes. Petrochemicals segment EBIT increased by 25.8 percent to Rs3,441 crore (USD 531 million), supported by favorable product deltas, RIL said in a statement.

Oil & Gas Business

For the quarter ended March 31, revenues for the Oil & Gas segment decreased by 19.9 percent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 1,309 crore. Continuing weak price environment in the domestic market and declining production trend impacted segment revenues.

Segment EBIT was at (486) crore, as against (153) crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, said the RIL statement.

Organised Retail

Q4 FY17 revenues grew by 83 percent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 10,332 crore, a milestone level for quarterly revenues. The increase in turnover was led by growth across all consumption baskets. The business PBDIT grew by 65.6 percent to Rs 366 crore in FY17 as against Rs 221 crore in the previous year.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail added 63 stores across various store concepts. At the end of the year, Reliance Retail operated 3,616 stores across 702 cities with an area of over 13.5 million square feet, said the RIL statement.

Digital Services: Jio subscribers over 100 million mark

Since the commencement of services on September 5, 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day.

Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network.

Production from KGD falls

KG-D6 field produced 0.28 MMBBL of crude oil and 23.4 BCF of natural gas in Q4 FY17, a reduction of 15 percent and 25 percent respectively on a Y-o-Y basis. Condensate production in Q4 FY17 was at 0.06 MMBBL.

Fall in oil and gas production was mainly on account of natural decline in the fields coupled with water and sand ingress. The 2nd Side track well in MA field was completed and was put into production. Currently, eight wells in D1D3 and 4 wells in MA are producing. Efforts are on to keep the wells flowing until production from new projects come on stream.

Shale Gas performance improves

The Shale Gas business performance improved sequentially on the back of improving prices and higher volumes. Unit realization improved by 18 percent on a Q-o-Q basis and revenue grew by 20 percent while EBITDA improved by 25 percent on a sequential basis.

However, full year performance remained impacted by lower volumes and also weak prices in the previous quarters. Overall volumes were negatively impacted by the development slowdown and natural decline in existing well, said the RIL statement.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent firm of Jio, owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.