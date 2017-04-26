App
Apr 26, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Home Fin net rises two-fold to Rs 173 cr in FY17

Reliance Home Finance (RHF), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, today posted a nearly two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 173 crore for the fiscal ended March 2017.

Reliance Home Fin net rises two-fold to Rs 173 cr in FY17

Reliance Home Finance (RHF), a subsidiary of Reliance Capital, today posted a nearly two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 173 crore for the fiscal ended March 2017.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 87 crore a year ago.

Total income for the year was Rs 1,145 crore, recording a jump of 40 percent, RHC said in a statement.

Total disbursements were at Rs 7,333 crore which includes Rs 1,102 crore disbursed towards affordable housing with an average ticket size of Rs 11 lakh.

The company ended the year with Assets Under Management (AUM) at Rs 11,174 crore.

