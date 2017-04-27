App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 27, 2017 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Capital Jan-Mar profit flat at Rs 417 cr

Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Capital has posted a net profit of Rs 417 crore for the January-March quarter of 2016-17 against that of Rs 415 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Total revenue during the period under review spurted by 80 percent to Rs 5,086 crore compared to Rs 2,828 crore in the fourth quarter of previous fiscal, a company statement said.

For full fiscal, net profit fell to Rs 1,086 crore in 2016-17 against Rs 1,101 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total revenue was at Rs 17,640 crore in 2016-17 against Rs 9,998 crore in 2015-16.

The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of Rs 10.50 per share, or 105 percent of Rs 10.5 per equity share, for 2016-17.

Reliance Capital provides services like asset management, mutual funds, general, life and health insurance, commercial and home finance, stock broking etc.

Reliance Capital said its board has recommended for 2016-17.

Shares of the company closed 4.57 percent up at Rs 669.80 on BSE.

