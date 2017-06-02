RattanIndia Power posts Rs 215.25 cr loss in January-March quarter

RattanIndia Power reported a standalone net loss of Rs 215.25 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17 fiscal due to lower income in the period.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 223.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Rattan India Power said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, the company's total income in the quarter reduced to Rs 167.35 crore from Rs 940.32 crore in th year-ago period.

The company's net loss was Rs 320.52 crore in the year ended March 2017 as against net loss of Rs 108.25 crore during the previous fiscal.

Its total income came down to Rs 1,503.72 crore in 2016- 17 from Rs 2,639.89 crore in the previous financial year.