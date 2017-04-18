App
Apr 18, 2017 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Cements Q4 PAT may dip 0.9% to Rs 148.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 1.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 996.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal. Ramco Cements to report net profit at 148.5 crore down 0.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ramco Cements to report net profit at 148.5 crore down 0.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 1.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 996.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.1 percent Q-o-Q (down 14 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 265.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

