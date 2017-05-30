Ramco Cements Q4 net profit tanks 26% to Rs 134 crore

Ramco Cements today reported a 26.29 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 134.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 182.44 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations during the quarter under review was up 3.39 per cent to Rs 1,195.77 crore, as against Rs 1,156.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal fiscal.

The company's total expenses were up 10.53 per cent to Rs 1,003.87 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 908.19 crore a year ago.

The total sales volume was up 9.78 per cent at 22.77 lakh tonnes in the quarter, as against 20.74 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Ramco Cements net profit stood at Rs 649.29 crore, up 19.75 per cent, from Rs 542.19 crore in the previous financial year.

Its total revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 4,607.03 crore, up 9.18 per cent, compared to Rs 4,219.34 crore in the previous year.

In a separate filing, Ramco Cements informed the exchange that its board, in a meeting held today, has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share of Rs 1 each for FY 2016-17.

Shares of Ramco Cements were trading at Rs 686.60 on BSE, up 0.96 per cent from previous close.