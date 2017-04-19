Ramco Cement Q4 PAT seen up 10.7% to Rs 168.1 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ramco Cement to report net profit at 168.1 crore up 10.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 4.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1215 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.2 percent Q-o-Q (down 4.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 330.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.