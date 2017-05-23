Radico Khaitan Q4 net profit up 18% at Rs 16.63 cr
Liquor firm Radico Khaitan today reported an 18.61 percent increase in net profit to Rs 16.63 crore for the March quarter.
Liquor firm Radico Khaitan today reported an 18.61 percent increase in net profit to Rs 16.63 crore for the March quarter.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 14.02 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.
Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,209.83 crore, as against Rs 1,011.24 crore in the year-ago period.
Commenting on the results, Radico Khaitan Chairman and MD Lalit Khaitan said: "We believe that the long term industry dynamics remain intact and we have a strong platform to capitalise on the consumption growth in India".For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 80.61 crore compared to Rs 73.44 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.