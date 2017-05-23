App
Specials
May 23, 2017 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Radico Khaitan Q4 net profit up 18% at Rs 16.63 cr

Liquor firm Radico Khaitan today reported an 18.61 percent increase in net profit to Rs 16.63 crore for the March quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 14.02 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,209.83 crore, as against Rs 1,011.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the results, Radico Khaitan Chairman and MD Lalit Khaitan said: "We believe that the long term industry dynamics remain intact and we have a strong platform to capitalise on the consumption growth in India".

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 80.61 crore compared to Rs 73.44 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

