Quess Corp FY17 PAT grew 40% to Rs 113.5 cr

Staffing firm Quess Corp today reported a 39.8 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 113.5 crore for the fiscal year to March 2017. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 81.2 crore in 2015-16, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Revenue during 2016-17 stood at Rs 4,157.4 crore as against Rs 3,435 crore in the same period last year, up 21 per cent. "On the back of strong top line growth, we expanded margins by 96 bps and significantly improved cash generation.

Over five years, we have grown our company's EBITDA by around 8 times," Quess Corp CMD and CEO Ajit Isaac said. "We believe we are well positioned to leverage opportunities in a growing Indian market and opportunistically make investments in international markets and related areas of Quess operations," Isaac added.

Quess announced six acquisitions and investments in 2016- 17. The financial results of 2016-17 are not reflective of these acquisitions. It is expected that the financial consolidation of these acquisitions will commence in full form in 2017-18.

Employee headcount as on March 31 stood at around 1,59,200 compared to 1,22,500 in the corresponding quarter of the last year, registering a growth of 30 per cent. Based out of Bengaluru, Quess has a Pan-India presence with 65 offices across 34 cities along with overseas footprint in North America, the Middle-East and South East Asia.