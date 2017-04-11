App
Apr 11, 2017 06:48 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Q4 Earnings: Will we clock a double-digit growth? Experts analyze

To get a heads up on earnings, CNBC-TV18 in a special show 'Quarter se Quarter Tak' spoke to market experts Sanjiv Bhasin of IILF, Prakash Diwan of Altamont Capital Management, Dhananjay Sinha of Emkay Global Financial Services and their in-house research team.

Earnings season will officially kick off on Thursday with IT bellwether Infosys reporting its fourth quarter numbers.

Market participants are eagerly waiting for the earnings from this last quarter of the financial year with hope of revival in earnings cycle.

For the past 3 years, analysts have been expecting double-digit growth at the start of the year and ending with zero to 2 percent growth. For this year, at 9 months we are still running at just 5 percent but there is an expectation that Q4 will generate 10 percent profit growth taking the annual average to say 6-7 percent.

To get a heads up on earnings, CNBC-TV18 in a special show 'Quarter se Quarter Tak' spoke to market experts Sanjiv Bhasin of IILF, Prakash Diwan of Altamont Capital Management and Dhananjay Sinha of Emkay Global  Financial Services and their in-house research team.

For the full discussion, watch video

