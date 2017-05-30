PVR Q4 net loss at Rs 5 lakh

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 30, 2017 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Multiplex chain operator PVR today reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 5 lakh for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2016-17.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.16 crore for the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, 2015-16, PVR said in a BSE filing.

PVR's total income from operations during the period under review was up 17.82 per cent to Rs 499.68 crore, as against Rs 424.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 493.68 crore, up 15.51 per cent, compared with Rs 427.37 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, PVR's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 95.79 crore, down 2.36 per cent, from Rs 98.11 crore in the previous financial year.

Its total revenue for last fiscal stood at Rs 2,181.68 crore, up 14.04 per cent, compared to Rs 1,913.04 crore in the previous year.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing PVR informed that its board in a meeting held today has approved a dividend of Rs 2/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/ for FY 2016-17.

PVR stock was trading at Rs 1,452.20, down 1.24 per cent, on BSE.

