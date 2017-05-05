App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 05, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Procter and Gamble Q3 net profit rises 2.6% to Rs 99.63 cr

FMCG firm Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G) today reported a 2.64 percent rise in net profit to Rs 99.63 crore for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Procter and Gamble Q3 net profit rises 2.6% to Rs 99.63 cr

FMCG firm Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G) today reported a 2.64 percent rise in net profit to Rs 99.63 crore for the third quarter ended March 31, 2017.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 97.06 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

The company's net sales during the quarter under review rose 7 percent to Rs 624.28 crore from Rs 583.40 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company follows July to June fiscal year.

Its overall expenses during the quarter also increased to Rs 462.90 crore from Rs 439.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Shares of Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care today closed at Rs 7,373.30 on BSE, up 0.03 percent from the previous close.

tags #Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.