you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 19, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Price leverage higher in ACC than UltraTech: Kotak Institutional Equities

Murtuza Arsiwalla
Murtuza Arsiwalla
Senior Analyst | Kotak Securities

Murtuza Arsiwalla, Kotak Institutional Equities in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about UltraTech Cement and ACC's first quarter performance and why he thinks the price leverage for ACC is higher than UltraTech.

The company's profit on standalone basis in June quarter grew by 14.9 percent to Rs 890.6 crore, driven by operational income and lower finance cost. Revenue during the quarter increased 6 percent to Rs 7,520.3 crore compared with Rs 7,095.2 crore in same quarter last fiscal. However, volumes disappointed for the fourth straight quarter.

Meanwhile cement volumes for the other cement major ACC were up 10.1 percent, in the quarter ended June (Q2CY17) at 6.74 million tonne. It reported a 32.57 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 326.23 crore for the April-June quarter, driven by an increase in sales. The company, which follows the January-December fiscal year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 246.07 crore on the year ago period, ACC Ltd said in a BSE filing.

