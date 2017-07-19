Price leverage higher in ACC than UltraTech: Kotak Institutional Equities

Murtuza Arsiwalla, Kotak Institutional Equities in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about UltraTech Cement and ACC's first quarter performance and why he thinks the price leverage for ACC is higher than UltraTech.

The company's profit on standalone basis in June quarter grew by 14.9 percent to Rs 890.6 crore, driven by operational income and lower finance cost. Revenue during the quarter increased 6 percent to Rs 7,520.3 crore compared with Rs 7,095.2 crore in same quarter last fiscal. However, volumes disappointed for the fourth straight quarter.