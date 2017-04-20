Prabhat Dairy Q4 PAT seen up 43.3% to Rs 11.7 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Prabhat Dairy to report net profit at 11.7 crore up 43.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39 percent Q-o-Q (up 5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 428.51 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34 percent Q-o-Q (down 1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 37.28 crore.

