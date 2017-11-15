Prabhat Dairy Q2 net profit edges up 1.7% to Rs 9 cr

Prabhat Dairy Ltd today posted a 1.67 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.08 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The Maharashtra-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.93 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total income increased to Rs 385.88 crore in July-September of 2017-18, from Rs 325.12 crore a year ago.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 374.78 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 314.73 crore in the same period last year.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Shrirampur (Ahmednagar) and Navi Mumbai and sells products under brands 'Prabhat', 'Prabhat Milk Magic' and 'Prabhat Flava'.

The company is into processing of milk and manufacturing of dairy products.