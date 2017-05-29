Power Grid Q4 profit seen up 25% at Rs 1,990 cr; FY18 capitalisation guidance key

Power Grid Corporation of India's fourth quarter profit is expected to increase 25 percent to Rs 1,990 crore compared with Rs 1,599 crore in same quarter last year.

Revenue during the quarter is likely to jump 22 percent to Rs 7,014 crore from Rs 5,760 crore reported in year-ago period, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit may increase 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,127 crore but margin may contract 140 basis points to 87 percent in the quarter ended March 2017.

Regulated equity base may increase 7 percent QoQ and 17 percent YoY to Rs 45,600 crore in Q4.

Analysts expect capitalisation of Rs 12,000-14,000 crore in Q4, driven by commissioning of Champa-Kurukshetra HDVC line.

Power Grid is likely to achieve its full-year capitalisation guidance of Rs 28,000 crore. Capex is also expected to remain healthy at Rs 7,000 crore for the quarter.

Strong profit may be on the back of capitalisation of more than Rs Rs 32,000 crore in last 4 quarters.

-Capitalisation/capex guidance for FY18-Details on competitively bid projects-Development on green energy projects, state joint ventures etc