Power Grid Corp Q1 PAT seen up 15.1% to Rs 2196.9 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects Power Grid Corp to report net profit at 2196.9 crore up 15.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Q-o-Q (up 22.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 7519 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 16.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 6466.3 crore.

