PNB turns black, posts Q4 profit at Rs 262 cr; asset quality improves

Moneycontrol News

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) turned black in the quarter ended March 2017, with profit at Rs 261.9 crore against loss of Rs 5,367.1 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Healthy growth in net interest income, other income, operating income and asset quality improvement helped the company to turn profitable despite elevated provisions.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 33.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,683.5 crore for Januyar-March quarter despite slow loan growth 1.7 percent at Rs 4.19 lakh crore.

The stock price surged more than 6 percent intraday Tuesday due to asset quality improvement and profitability, though numbers were lower than analysts' expectations.

Profit was estimated at Rs 378.5 crore and net interest income at Rs 3,800.8 crore for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The bank has improved its asset quality during the quarter by bringing gross non-performing assets down to 12.53 percent (from 13.7 percent in Q3FY17) and net NPA to 7.81 percent (from 9.09 percent QoQ) in the quarter ended March 2017.

On absolute basis, gross NPA dropped 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 55,370.5 crore and net NPA slipped 6.5 percent to Rs 32,702 crore in the quarter gone by.

Provisions for bad loans stood at Rs 5,753.5 crore for the quarter, which increased sharply by 124.6 percent over previous quarter but declined 41.8 percent compared with year-ago period due to upgradation of restructured account.

PNB said provision coverage ratio improved at 58.57 percent as of March 2017, from 55.96 percent in December 2016.

Other income during the quarter shot up 68.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,102 crore while operating profit jumped 137.8 percent to Rs 6,231.8 crore due to negative employee cost.

Employee cost for the quarter stood at (Rs 548.36 crore) against Rs 1,007.57 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

At 13:07 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 176.60, up Rs 9.65, or 5.78 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar