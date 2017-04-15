Pidilite Q4 PAT may dip 29.5% to Rs 145.6 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Paints sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite to report net profit at 145.6 crore down 29.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 9.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1295.1 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 7.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 213.7 crore.

