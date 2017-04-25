Persistent Systems Q4 profit seen down 9% at Rs 74 cr, dollar revenue may grow 1%

Software firm Persistent Systems' fourth quarter profit is seen falling 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 74.5 crore and revenue may be flat at Rs 745 crore.

Dollar revenue during the quarter is expected to increase 1.1 percent to USD 111.5 million from USD 110.3 million in previous quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit may drop to Rs 117.5 crore from Rs 118.6 crore and margin may shrink to 15.8 percent from 15.9 percent on sequential basis.