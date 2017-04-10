Peninsula Land clocks Rs 675 crore sales during Feb-March 2017

Realty firm Peninsula Land today said it has clocked revenues of Rs 675 crore between February and March 2017.

"The sales of Rs 675 crore achieved in two months is equivalent to what we achieved in the entire fiscal 2016," the company said in a statement.

Majority of these sales came from just 2 luxury projects in the city, its recently launched Salsette27 at Byculla and Celestia Spaces in Sewri.

"This achievement augurs well for our stakeholders and we are well poised for strong growth in the coming year. Peninsula Land has always created value and wealth for those who have invested in our projects, whether commercial or residential," Peninsula Land Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Piramal said.

He said the company expects 2017 to be positive and expected a promising uptake of units at its projects Salsette 27 and Celestia Spaces. Both these projects offer a mix of 2 and 3BHK apartments.

Peninsula Land has so far delivered more than 6.4 million sqft of real estate with around 18.6 million sqft under development in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa, Nashik and Lonavala.