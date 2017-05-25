App
May 25, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

PC Jewellers Q4 net profit zooms 40% on robust sales

Total income increased to Rs 2,208.91 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal, from Rs 1,884.19 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from domestic sales increased by 23 per cent to Rs 1,606.19 crore from Rs 1,310.71 crore, but the income from exports remained flat at Rs 551.93 crore as against Rs 560.67 crore in the said period.

PC Jewellers today posted nearly 40 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 110.05 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal on strong sales in the domestic market.

It had in contrast posted net profit of Rs 78.78 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, 2015-16, the company said in a BSE filing.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, the company's net profit, on a consolidated basis, increased to Rs 421.01 crore from Rs 398.19 crore in the previous year. Net income improved to Rs 8,576.8 crore from Rs 7,353.16 crore in the said period.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs one per equity share of RS 10 each for the 2016-17 fiscal, subject to shareholders' nod in the ensuing annual general meeting. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver articles.

