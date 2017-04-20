Parag Foods Q4 PAT may dip 91.9% to Rs 1.31 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Parag Foods to report net profit at 1.31 crore down 91.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 468.38 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 60.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 210.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 15.92 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.